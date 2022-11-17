Weather Forecast: November 18, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

NATCHEZ — It is finally Friday and you will be free again. Gotta get your motor running for a wild weekend. George Jones would be happy it is Friday.

There will be widespread frost in the morning with a otherwise sunny outlook. The frost should melt by 9 a.m. and the high will get up to about 56. Friday night will have a low around 34 and will be partly cloudy. The wind is a Northeast wind around 5mph.

Saturday has a 50 percent chance of rain but don’t let it spoil your weekend. Saturday is also the opening day of modern firearm deer season in Mississippi.

Sunday will be mostly sunny.

The Mississippi River is continuing to rise into the next week. It is at 12.3 feet above gauge zero and is forecast to rise to 15.3 by next Tuesday.

