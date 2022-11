Charlotte Noble Published 11:49 am Friday, November 18, 2022

FAYETTE – Services for Charlotte Noble, 28, of Vicksburg, MS who died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Merit Health Vicksburg will be at Greenleaf Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hickory Block United Methodist Church Cemetery in Union Church, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.