Crime Reports: Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 Published 12:00 am Friday, November 18, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Bryan Heath Jamison, 32, 15 Oakwood Lane, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. Bond set at $250.00.

Juantavias Quandrikus Felton, 26, 100 Edgin Street, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Roderick Earlwin Seals, 28, 27 Pineview Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Charlyndzia Nix, 21, 2096 Mississippi State Highway 33, Fayette, on charge of false pretenses. No bond set.

William Corey Wadlington, 29, 113 Dangridge Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Harry Lee Anderson, 39, 576 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $648.75.

Jadarius Lamar Jones, 27, 11 Linden Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $377.50.

Reports — Wednesday

Fraud/false pretense on Roth Hill Road.

Accident on State Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop at National Homes Store.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on Pearl Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Warrant/affidavit on Maplewood Drive.

Theft on West Steirs Lane.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Highland Boulevard.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop at Speedee Cash/U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Camellia Drive.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Theft on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Pecan Way.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Sherwood Drive.

Harassment on McNeely Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Wildwood Lane.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Miller Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests available.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Puckett Machinery Company.

Intelligence report on Mount Carmel Drive.

Intelligence report on West Steirs Lane.

Juvenile problem on Second Street.

Domestic disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Threats on Cloverdale Drive.

Reports — Monday

Accident on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Toyota Dealership.

Traffic stop on Pearl Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

William Ford, 26, 128 Woodcliff Circle, Pineville, probation violation. No bond set.

Benjamin Carter, 36, 111 National Guard Road, Vidalia, court order to start department of corrections time.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Suspicious person on US 425.

Reports — Tuesday

Nuisance animals on Stephens Road.

Warrant on Stephens Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Fraud on Carter Street.

Simple assault on Bingham Street.

Suspicious person on Morris Road.

Reckless driving on Hammett Addition Circle.