Ernestine Marshall Published 11:50 am Friday, November 18, 2022

April 27, 1945 – Nov. 15, 2022

NATCHEZ – A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for Ernestine Marshall will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Parkway Baptist Church in Natchez.

Ms. Marshall, age 76, died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 15, 2022, at River Bridge Hospital in Vidalia, LA from natural causes. She was born April 27, 1945, to Bill and Mary Margaret Claunch in Cuero, TX. She spent over 40 years educating children with exceptional needs mostly in Concordia Parish.

After retiring from education, she started a new journey selling gifts, antiques, and home decor. She was a devoted member at Parkway Baptist Church for nearly 50 years and loved her church and church family.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Bill and Mary Margaret Claunch, and son, Joseph Marshall.

Survivors include her son, Derek Marshall; daughter, Jenae Hardy; son-in-law, Eric Hardy; grandchildren, Justin and Victoria Hardy, and grand dog, Brady.

The Family would like to extend a special thank you to Myra Freeman, her friend and caregiver; all of her doctors, and the staff at River Bridge Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Parkway Baptist Church or Natchez- Adams County Humane Society.

To share condolences, please visit www.lairdfh.com.