Weather Forecast: November 19, 2022 Published 3:16 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

NATCHEZ — Five days until thanksgiving, can you taste the pumpkin pie yet?

Saturday has a few holiday celebrations too. It is International Men’s Day, National Play Monopoly Day, National Adoption Day and National Camp Day.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain but otherwise mostly cloudy. A NE wind will keep the day’s high temperature at a cool 51 degrees. Saturday night is forecast to have a 30 percent chance of rain and more clouds with a low of 34 degrees.

Email newsletter signup

Sunday will be mostly sunny.

It could be a nice weekend to build a campfire, go out in the woods and watch the wildlife, go for a hike at a state park or watch the skies for migratory waterfowl. Geese and wood ducks should be in the area flying around in addition to other migrating birds.

Thanksgiving is almost here, hang in there.