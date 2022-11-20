Crime Reports: Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 20, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Kenyada Tyesha Snell, 44, 2 James Brown Avenue, Natchez, on charge of embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks/persons. No bond set.

Damorris Sentell Williams, 22, 159 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Reginald Q. McCoy, 39, 430 Watson Alley, Ferriday, La., on charges of shoplifting, shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense, and willful trespass. No bond set on any of the charges.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Thursday

Warrant/affidavit on Roth Hill Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Arlington Avenue.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Five traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Live Oak Drive.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Lasalle Street.

Accident on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Kennedy Drive.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Oakland Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Old Metcalf Lane.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Natchez Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Five traffic stops on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Civil matter on Devereux Drive.

Identity theft on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Silver Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Theft on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop at Duncan Park.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Charles Lionel Mason, 38, Liberty Road, Natchez, on charges of DUI: cause death, mutilate, disfigures times and DUI: cause death, mutilate, disfigure another. Held on $1,000,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Roderick La’Shaun Brady, 32, East Oak Street, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Thursday

Prowler on Country Club Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Magnolia Avenue.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Two harassment reports on State Street.

Accident on North Palestine Road.

Unauthorized use on Country Club Drive.

False alarm on Selma Estates Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Jeremy Tarver, 43, 451 Ellard Road, disturbing the peace, simple assault. Fined $350.

Brandy Tarver, 41, 111 Eloise Road, Monterey, disturbing the peace (language). Fined $350.

Arrests — Thursday

Lester Ratcliff, 70, 1210 Plum St., principal to human trafficking, principal to cruelty to juveniles and principal to sexual battery. No bond set.

Key Harveston, 61, 916 Airport Road, illegal possession of stolen things. No bond set

Robert Lee King Jr., 50, 115 Cottonwood Drive, Ridgecrest, possession of schedule I drug with intent and possession of schedule II drug.

Arrests — Wednesday

Dovell L. Davis, 33, 204 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs and possession of schedule I drug with intent, probation violation, domestic abuse and resisting an officer. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Unwanted person on Peach Street.

Disturbance on Eloise Road.

Reports — Thursday

Theft on White Lane.

Theft on Morris Road.

Fight on Louisiana Highway 65.

Automobile accident on Dunbarton Levee Road.