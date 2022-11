Nolan 50th wedding anniversary Published 11:52 pm Sunday, November 20, 2022

Wilton “Wil” and Frances “Fran” Geiger Nolan, were married 50 years ago at the Chapel of Memories at MSU on Nov. 24, 1972.

To celebrate, family and friends are invited to a simple reception (cake, coffee, and punch. NO GIFTS please!) to visit with them at their home, Highpoint, at 215 Linton Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m.