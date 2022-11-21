Ann-Maria Jones Published 1:25 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

May 20, 1970 – Nov. 18, 2022

FERRIDAY – A tribute in memoriam of our loved one, Ann-Maria Jones, 52, of Ferriday, LA will be held Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. from Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Pastor Troy Thomas will officiate.

Miss Jones, daughter of Ed McCraney and Helen Jones Leonard, was born in Natchez, MS, and died at Trinity Medical in Ferriday.

She is survived by her mother, Helen Leonard; her three children, Erica L. Jones and Eric L. Jones both of Atlanta, GA; Hoza L. Jones of Las Vegas, NV; her siblings, Tryrone Jones, and Gwenetra C. Weatherspoon all of Ferriday; Demetricus McCraney and his wife, Gwendolyn of Natchez, MS; her maternal grandmother, Marie Jones Williams of Ferriday; paternal grandfather, Willie Turner of Port Gibson, MS.

Also, her aunts, Bobby Robertson of Dallas, TX; Deloise Lewis of Atlanta, GA; Florida Turner and her husband, Irvin of Natchez, MS; Bobbie Jean Parker of Austin, TX; a special aunt, Sandra Comradd of Dallas, TX; her uncle Robert Comradd and his wife, Juanita of Ft. Worth, TX; Ronnie Jones of Ferriday; her great-uncles, Louis Jones of Ferriday; four grandchildren. Her great uncle, Louis Jones of Ferriday; great-aunts, Annie B. Boyd and her husband, Johnny; Ella Townsend all of Ferriday.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ed McCraney, paternal grandmother, Florida Turner, and great-uncle, Joe Jones.

Online condolences can be sent to http://www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com