Cambpell leads steadily improving Rebels in scoring Published 5:10 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

BROOKHAVEN — Adams County Christian School’s girls’ basketball team looked better than they did last year in Brookhaven Academy’s Thanksgiving Tournament Monday morning. ACCS lost 52-18 to East Rankin Academy.

Junior McKenzie Campbell led the team in scoring with 10 points. Paishense Rogers, Claire Williams, Carley Beach and Kessley Maples each scored two points. Campbell said they could play better than they did.

“We have to pay attention in practice. We have to zone in and learn,” she said. “We have to give it 110 percent on the court. We slowed down on offense, and I think we played better.”

Email newsletter signup

Williams is one of the seniors who lead the team. She said the team could improve by going full speed at practice.

Unlike last year’s frenzied offensive approach, AC has slowed the game’s tempo down on offense. It creates more opportunities and fewer turnovers. The change in pace gives the team more confidence, Williams said.

“We are gradually getting better. This is still like the preseason. We are learning and learning from our mistakes,” Williams said. “We want to go into our district schedule with our heads held high and confidence. This tournament helps us by allowing us to play teams we don’t normally play.”

AC will play Presbyterian Christian School tomorrow at 1:15 p.m. in Brookhaven Academy’s gym.