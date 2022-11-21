Elmer Humble Published 1:24 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

March 28, 1932 – Nov. 17, 2022

JONESVILLE – Funeral services for Elmer Humble, 90, from Jonesville, LA will be Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home-Jonesville, LA at 2 p.m., officiated by Bro. Jack West and Bro. Shane Deaville. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Young’s Funeral Home in Jonesville. Interment will follow the funeral service at Oak Grove Cemetery, Whitehall, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home-Jonesville, LA.

Mr. Humble was born in Manifest, LA, on March 28, 1932, and passed away on Nov. 17, 2022, at his residence. Elmer proudly served his county in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid reader and loved hunting, fishing, baseball, basketball, and football. After earning his master’s degree plus 30, he taught special needs until he retired. Mr. Humble was awarded teacher of the year 1984 and was also a President of the Mississippi Letter Carriers Association. Elmer was a Christian and Deacon at his Church.

Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Collins Humble; parents, Hoover Humble and Polly Ann McGurk Humble; son, Kevin Dale Humble; daughter, Judy Humble Franklin; sisters, Odelle Humble Shaw, and Mary Lee Humble Ashley

Elmer is survived by daughters, Cheryl Grossi and Kim Clark and her husband, David both of Pineville, LA; six grandchildren, Ben Germany, John Germany, Heather Adams, Grace Clark, Eddie Clark and his wife, Lindsey, and Paige Jameson and her husband, Travis; fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Those honoring Elmer as pallbearers are Eddie Clark, Chad Eubanks, Jon Germany, Ben Germany, Colby Mount, David Clark, and Josh Mock.

Honorary pallbearers are Stephen Humble, Christian Humble, and Dustin Valentine.

The family would like to thank Faith Foundation Hospice.

