Heath Daniel Emfinger Published 1:36 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Dec. 19, 1977 – Nov. 18, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Heath Daniel Emfinger, 44, of Natchez, MS will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 3 p.m. with Bro. Kevin Campbell and Bro. Adam Gamberi officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Heath was born on Monday, Dec. 19, 1977, in Natchez, MS, and passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Vidalia, LA. He was a true die hard LSU fan. For 15 years, Heath worked as a driver for UPS.

He is reunited with his parents, Henry David Emfinger, Sr. and Patricia Ann Taylor Emfinger, and father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Glenda Davis.

Heath leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Kim Emfinger; sons, Kristopher Emfinger and Jordan, Payton Emfinger, and Ethan Emfinger all of Natchez, MS; grandson, Briar Layne Emfinger of Natchez, MS; special nephew, Ruger Burnette of Vidalia, LA; brother, David Emfinger and his wife, Dora of Ferriday, LA; sister, Mary Charrier of Brandon, MS; brother, Russell Emfinger and his wife, Lacey of Vidalia, LA; sister, Heather Lafferty and her husband, Jessie of Vidalia, LA; brother, Atreyu Emfinger of Vidalia, LA; six nephews, five nieces, along with a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins, and many bonus kids, that he loved as much as his own.

Those honoring Heath as pallbearers are Aaron Ratcliff, Bubba Young, Jeff Upton, Donnie McElwain, Tyler Spence, and Chris Thompson.

Honorary pallbearers will be UPS coworkers: Gauge Thomas, Nash Sanders, Gage Dossett, Tyler Wilson, Tyler Mire, Caleb Smith, Cade Wells, Marcus Taylor, and Cullen Mophett.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, from 1 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The American Heart Association or The Cancer Society.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.