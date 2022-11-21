Mabel Clark Published 1:37 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Jan. 29, 1938 – Nov. 17, 2022

Mabel Warren Maryman Clark was born on Jan. 29, 1938, in Hope, Arkansas, and passed away on Nov. 17, 2022. Mabel grew up in St. Francisville, LA, married Sonny Clark and resided in Woodville, MS, for the rest of her life.

A dedicated historian and genealogist, she served on numerous historical committees and clubs throughout the state. She was Honorary President General of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and a member of the Eastern Star and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Newman Funeral Home in Woodville, MS, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.

Mabel loved animals and had many pets over the years; her favorites by far were her 2 white poodles. She was an avid reader and made the best broccoli and cheese casserole in the world.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “Sonny” Clark; her parents, John Gordon and Anna (Betsy) Maryman; her stepfather, Ray Shilling and brothers, Albert and Thomas Maryman.

Survivors include a brother, Joe Pete (wife, Susan); a sister, Louise and many nieces and nephews who loved her like a grandmother.

The family would like to issue a heartfelt thank you to Jami Guidry who became a close friend and was a tremendous help to Mabel over the past several years.