Rosie Lee Walker Published 1:26 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Dec. 26, 1941 – Nov. 14, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Rosie Lee Walker, 80, of Ferriday, LA will be held Tuesday, Nov.22, 2022, at Mercy Seat Baptist Church in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery.