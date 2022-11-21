Sonya Thomas Stephens Published 1:30 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Jan. 31, 1962 – Nov. 19, 2022

Services for Sonya Thomas Stephens, 60 years old of Natchez, who died November 19, 2022, at home surrounded by her family, will be at 11:00 A.M. on November 22, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Natchez with Dr. Dan Robertson officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to service time.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Laird Funeral Home in Natchez.

Sonya was born on January 31, 1962, in Jackson, Mississippi, the daughter of Derrell and Cathy Renfroe Thomas. She was welcomed by her older sister, Karen Thomas. Sonya married the love of her life, Charles Stephens, on September 20, 1986.

Sonya was known as a genuine, steadfast friend who cared deeply about relationships. These include her family, extended family, and friends across the country. Her faith was demonstrated in her untold acts of kindness and generosity throughout her life. This was seen even during her transition known as “Sonya’s Journey.” Her guiding star of the past 25 months comes from Isaiah 40:31, “But those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength.”

Although Sonya is no longer physically with us, she left her presence and her love of life in the hearts of many that will never be forgotten. We ask that you remember and honor her life through acts of generosity and kindness to others, so that her light will continue to shine onward and upward.

Her family will be forever grateful for your thoughts, prayers and love now and going forward.

Sonya graduated from Bastrop (Louisiana) High School and Northeast Louisiana University (now University of Louisiana Monroe). Sonya’s professional life included working across five companies: Edward L. Pickle, CPA; The Gillon Group, CPA; the Law Firm of Lisa Dale; Natchez Regional Hospital and Callon Petroleum Corporation. An avid collector of pottery and basketry, Sonya had a keen eye for seeing what others may not initially see both in the arts and in life.

In addition to her caring parents, Derrell and Cathy Renfroe Thomas, and her devoted husband, Charles, Sonya also leaves a loving sister, Karen Thomas of Brandon, MS. She is also survived by her spiritual daughter, J.J. Rabb and husband, Bryan. While Sonya and Charles did not have biological children, they have nurtured numerous children and youth throughout their expansive community who will always think of them as their “parents.”

The Family thanks you for your faithfulness in support of “Sonya’s Journey”.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, Grace United Methodist Church, or New Covenant Presbyterian Church – all in Natchez, MS, or the charity of your choice.

May God Bless you and keep you and may His face shine upon you and give you peace. Amen

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.