Willye J. Turner Published 4:26 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

May 29, 1945 – Nov. 14, 2022

FAYETTE – The Family of Mrs. Willye J. Turner would like to announce her Celebration of Life Service. Funeral Service will be held Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Church of Christ Church, 13740 Hwy 61 North, Fayette, MS at 11 a.m. Minister Boris Irving will be officiating. Professional Services are provided by Barnes Chapel and Mortuary Service, 5087 Hwy 61 South, Port Gibson, MS.