Grand Sale at the Grand Village Published 8:28 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

NATCHEZ — On Saturday, December 3, the museum store at the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians will host an open house and sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All baskets will receive a 25 percent discount and all other merchandise will receive a 15 percent discount. The sale will continue through Saturday, December 24.

“We’re excited to host the Grand Sale at the Grand Village,” said Lance Harris, director of the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians. “It will create an opportunity for visitors to learn Native American artistry at the site that shaped so much of Mississippi’s history.”

Scarlett and John Darden will demonstrate river cane basketry techniques of the Chitimacha, and Tina Benevente will demonstrate pine needle basketry techniques. The demonstrations will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other activities include a children’s grab-and-go area focused on Native American-style arts and crafts. Refreshments will be served.

The Grand Village of the Natchez Indians was the main ceremonial mound center of the Natchez people from 1682 until 1730. The 128-acre National Historic Landmark features three mounds, a plaza, nature trail, museum, and store. Administered by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, the Grand Village is located at 400 Jefferson Davis Boulevard and is open free of charge to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and Sundays 1:30 to 5 p.m.

For more information, email info@natchezgrandvillage.com, or call 601-446-6502