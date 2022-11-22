Roxie woman lucks up in Mississippi lottery Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

ROXIE — A Roxie woman won thousands of dollars with a lottery ticket last week.

She cashed out $2,700 on a CASH 4 ticket purchased from SNB Brothers Inc., in Fayette on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The ticket numbers were 1889 but she declined the Fireball option. The Cash4 games have two drawings a day, with a chance to win up to $5,000 each time with the Fireball option.

Winners in Mississippi’s lottery remain anonymous unless they choose to reveal their winnings to the public. Stores that sell winning tickets receive a cash incentive from the lottery program in Mississippi.