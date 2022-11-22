THANKSGIVING TREAT: ACCS students decorate goodie bags for Community Thanksgiving meal

Published 5:17 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Students at Adams County Christian School decorated goodie bags to be passed out at Natchez’s Community Thanksgiving, which is held on Thanksgiving at the Natchez Convention Center. It lasts from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Roughly 400 bags were hand-decorated by elementary and high school art students and filled with fruit and candy.

“National Art Honor Society Members, PreK3 and PreK4 collaborated with a few upperclassmen,” Jennifer Rosso said. She, the high school art teacher and National Art Honor Society Sponsor and Malori Giannaris, the elementary art teacher, supervised the project.

