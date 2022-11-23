Adam Brown Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

FAYETTE – Services for Adam Brown, 82, of Vicksburg, MS who died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at St. Dominic in Jackson will be at Mt. Israel Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, from 2 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, from 9 until 10 a.m. at the church.