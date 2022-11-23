Big truck business celebrates 20 years in Natchez Published 6:00 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

NATCHEZ—This year marks the 20th year since the family-run business, Waters International Trucks opened its Natchez location.

Waters International, located at 19 Feltus St., offers a dealership as well as parts and service departments for heavy construction equipment, school buses and international highway trucks.

Three employees who started work there 20 years ago are still there today: Lynn Marvel, Donald Johnson and general manager John Hughes.

To celebrate, Waters International Trucks had an open house last week inside its warehouse, kept warm with giant heaters and hot and crispy fish fry and chicken tenders. Approximately 100 people, including employees, local officials, friends of the Waters family and other guests.

The Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce Ceremoniously had a ribbon cutting at Waters International Trucks in honor of its 20th year in Natchez and service to the community.

Additionally, Waters International Trucks gifted a big check for $2,500 to Copiah Lincoln Community College.

The company, founded in 1938, has seven facilities in the State of Mississippi, including two in Columbus and one in Hattiesburg, Tupelo, Kosciusko, Meridian and Natchez, said ML Waters.

“The fourth generation of the Waters family runs it now,” he said. “We have six Waters in the business.”

He added the company has seen “steady growth” since it first started 84 years ago and is always looking for new employees. “The future is electric,” Waters said, adding they’ve sold a couple of electric trucks on the highway. “And we have a growing service department and are always hiring more people.”

Learn more about Waters International Trucks at www.waterstruck.com.