Clarence Ray Cage, Jr. Published 9:23 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Dec. 6, 1987 – Nov. 12, 2022

VIDALIA – Funeral Services for Clarence Ray “CJ” Cage, Jr., 34, of Vidalia, who died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Dallas, TX will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with Rev. Jonathan Jacob officiating.

Burial will follow at Vidalia City Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, from 4 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required.

“CJ” was born Dec. 6, 1987, in Natchez, the son of Phyllis Cage and Clarence Cage. He was a graduate of Vidalia High School and was employed with Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Clarence enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Surnetta and Eddie Cage, Jr.; uncle, Bruce Cage and aunts, Mildred Blake and Jeanette Cage.

“CJ” leaves to cherish his memories: his parents; two sons, Jalen Allen Ray Cage and Austin Levi Cage; one daughter, Brooke Cage; one sister, Crystal Cage-Dorsey (LeVarious D.); grandparent, Ever Young; nieces, Keily Cage and Levayah Dorsey, and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com