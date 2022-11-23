Clay artist opens private workspace for holiday open house Published 11:00 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

NATCHEZ — Once every year since 1999, Natchez artist Conner Burns opens his private studio to the public and invites them to see what goes on inside while making his clay creations.

This year, Conner Burns Holiday Open House will be from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at his private studio at 209 Franklin St.

Burns gives tours of his studio and has artwork displayed and available for purchase.

Email newsletter signup

This annual art event that Burns has hosted since 1999 has attracted both local and regional art lovers to Natchez for the weekend.

This is an opportunity for them to see the artwork, the workspace and the equipment used to create the artwork and purchase the pieces they love.

Burns works with clay using natural materials and shapes that are subtle in both color and texture. Organic fluidity is his intention – such that each piece looks as if it “grew that way” rather than being made. Burns makes vessels—cups, bowls, teapots, vases etc.—as well as sculptural items.

In addition to making his artwork and operating his gallery, Burns teaches workshops across the nation to both professional and amateur artists.

His work has been featured in books and has received awards from galleries, art festivals, art associations and national clay organizations. Burns’ work has been exhibited widely and is in collections across Europe, Asia and the United States.

Most recently, his work has been exhibited at the Meridian Museum of Art and the Ogden Museum of Art in New Orleans, Louisiana. One of his cups is currently in the Art of the Cup exhibition at the Ogden Museum of Art as one of 24 different clay artists’ work featured.

In the Invitational Exhibition at the Meridian Museum of Art. His artwork—Tea for One—is one of 34 works displayed from around the world.

The Gallery of Conner Burns is located at 209 Franklin St. in downtown Natchez and is open by appointment. For additional information visit the gallery or www.connerburns.com.