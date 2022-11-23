Consider sharing your good fortune with others Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

This Thanksgiving, many will gather with their families around a bountiful feast. The more traditional families may even go around the table and let each person say what they are thankful for this year.

Almost everyone has dealt with some hardship, whether financially due to inflation or with a personal loss. However — and forgive us for using the cliché — with each cloud there is a silver lining. There is something to be grateful for, be it the food on the table, your family, or your health.

As you reflect on your good fortune this Thanksgiving holiday, perhaps you should consider sharing that good fortune with others. For those who are blessed with wealth, there are ample organizations in Natchez and the surrounding area in need of financial support.

Donations to Natchez Children’s Services Children’s Advocacy Center help them provide much-needed support to children who are subject to abuse and neglect. As building costs rise, Habitat for Humanity continues to help families build affordable homes. As the weather turns colder, homeless animals need shelter too. Natchez Adams County Humane Society and HoofBeats and PawPrints Rescue need support to find pets’ homes and Spay Neuter Natchez needs support to ensure overpopulation doesn’t hinder their efforts.

For those who are not financially able to give monetarily, perhaps you are able-bodied enough to offer time and service to any of these organizations and more. As much as Natchez Stewpot needs food to feed the hungry, they could also use volunteers for cooking, serving and delivering meals.

As we enter the Season of Giving, we will highlight these organizations and more that could all use your support.

Proverbs 11:25 says, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”