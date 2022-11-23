Court case conclusions: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 11-17:

None. (No court on Tuesday, Nov. 15)

Email newsletter signup

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 11-17:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Nov. 16:

Yolanda Nichole Allen, 39, pleaded guilty to DUI – 1st offense. Fine set at $870.50.

Kenyon Terrell Carter, 40, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Jadarius Rayshun Moore, 21, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 24 days suspended. Six days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Antonio Massas, 41, pleaded guilty to trespassing. Sentenced to 10 days with eight days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

JaKayleen Perry, 23, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $1,748.75.

William Corey Wadlington, 29, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 60 days with 57 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Promise Maylasia Batteaste, 22, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $1,100.00.

Patrice Olan Johnson, 39, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Fine set at $120.00 – court cost only.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 11-17:

Petta Wilson, 58, Ferriday, sentenced to eight days with credit for time served for disturbing the peace.

Albert Mulvahill, 60, Ferriday, sentenced to five days with credit for time served for disturbing the peace.

Glayton Mott, 50, Jonesville, fined $1,357.50 for driving while intoxicated, first offense.

Ray Johnson, 47, Ferriday, sentenced to six months in jail suspended for simple battery.

Anthony Harris, 24, Vidalia, sentenced to six months in jail with 23 days credit for time served for simple battery.

Alfred Brown, 30, Ferriday, fined $100 for disturbing the peace.

Mary Sturdivant, 37, Ferriday, sentenced to 13 days for remaining on premises.

Donald Higginbotham, 24, Vidalia, fined $100 for disturbing the peace.

Onisha McCuller, 28, Vidalia, sentenced to 8 days for disturbing the peace.

Jamall Jefferson, 37, Ferriday, sentenced to 6 days for disturbing the peace.

Taymond Carter, 26, Ferriday, sentenced to 7 years in the department of corrections suspended with three years probation for attempted possession of a firearm.

Tydarrius Carter, 20, Vidalia, sentenced to 3 years department of corrections suspended with three years probation for simple burglary.