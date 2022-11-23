Courthouse records: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Adams County

Nov. 11-17

Civil suits:

Guardianship of ZeAndre K. Smith Jr.

Marcus Frazier v. Adams County et al.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Modesto Garcia Dominguez, 49, Ferriday, La. to Rufina Rodriguez Lainez, 46, Ferriday, La.

Jacob Blain Hamilton, 25, Calhoun, La. to Kaitlan Renee Dillon, 22, Calhoun, La.

James Edward White, 69, Natchez to Mary Sproulls Byrd (Sproulls), 59, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Nov. 10-16

Rhonda Gaye Torsiello to Jonathan D. Collier and Elizabeth A. Collier, lots 44 and 45 Baker Division.

Ruth I. Shaw to Maurice Irving, a 1 acre portion of Forest Home Plantation.

Thomas Allen Stokes and James Sparkman Walker to Alexander Property, LLC, land beginning at the point where the easterly right-of-way line of Keims Street intersects with the southerly right-of-way line of St. Catherine Street.

Casey Morris to Dallas Morris, land beginning at the intersection of Cotton Alley and North Commerce Street.

Black Dog Properties, LLC to Dallas Morris and Casey Morris, land beginning at the intersection of Cotton Alley and North Commerce Street.

Stephanie Petty to Melvin E. Williams Jr. and Faye B. Williams, lots 17 and 18 East Meadow Development.

Donna M. Dewitt and Ronald E. Smith to Bettye Bell, lot 10 Homewood Park.

Mortgages:

Nov. 10-16

Jonathan D. Collier and Elizabeth A. Collier to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, lots 44 and 45 Baker Division.

Refined Renovations, LLC to Tensas State Bank, lot 3 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Nov. 13

Civil cases:

Fast Money, LLC v. Carline Harper.

Village Square Apartments v. Patrick Harris.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Jessica Hunter.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Angela Reynolds.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Earnest Johnson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Erica Holt.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Kimberly Moore.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Shenna Chatman.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Paul Lewis.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Lisa Lewis.

Mendelson Law Firm v. James Green.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Cornelious Redden.

Lyvette Mickell v. Sheila Fitzgerald.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Antoinette Chambliss.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Bradley King.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Cristal Browders.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Gregory Reynolds.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Takia Wimberly.

Joe Wallace v. Deshantra Johnson.

Robert Wimley v. SPR Natchez Phone Repair.

Concordia Parish

Nov. 10-17

Civil suits:

Kadarrian Frazier v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company.

Fredrian Green v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company.

Kadarrian Frazier v. Stacy R. Hawley.

Pelican State Credit Union v. Dana Stelly.

Pelican State Credit Union v. Daniel Baxter.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Arthur Johnson.

Sara Cockerham v. Jacob Vannoy.

Succession of Charles David Metcalk.

In Re: Annie Council Clark.

In Re: Aaliyah Cassidy Smith.

Discover Bank v. Kanungnit Noce.

State of Louisiana v. Jewel Lee Coach II.

Annitta Taylor v. Jewel Lee Coach II.

State of Louisiana v. Cody Cameron Farmer.

Shelbie Lynn Vinet v. Cody Cameron Farmer.

Lexy Sontoyo v. Darron Coleman.

State of Louisiana v. Darron Coleman.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LL v. Misty Little.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. James Little.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Danny Hughes Daniels.

Bank of America v. Linda P. Gutierrez.

Roshonda Woods v. Melvin Jones.

Divorces:

Jennifer Beamer v. Marvin Beamer.

Marriage license applications:

William Baer Allwell Jr., 55, Winnsboro, La. to Robin Lynn Boutwell, 57, Winnsboro, La.

Chase Dillon Bryan, 23, Ridgecrest to Josie Elise Richardson, 22, Vidalia.

Jonathan Caleb Harveston, 20, Vidalia to Miranda Fahy McClure, 22, Vidalia.

Jami Kathleen Garrick, 40, Monterey to Brandi Danielle Lipsey, 39, Monterey.

Deed transactions:

Lena McFall Guthrie and Letha McFall Taylor to Jack McFall, lot 197 in Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Brett Andrew Rodriguez to Jasmine Pamplin, lot 61 Bingham McClure Addition.

Emfinger Property Management, LLC to George D. Harbor and Earmander D. Harbor, lot 12D Jamar W. Adcocks Subdivision.

Mortgages:

None.