MAIS All-Star rosters announced

Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

092522.WCCA.jpg Ryan Fisher had a great game last year against Porters Chapel and he continued it with a four touchdown showing Friday night. Here is Fisher tearing apart the Eagles defense last year. (Travis Murray | File Photo)

JACKSON — A lot of familiar faces will take the field at Jackson Prep in the MAIS All-Star football games in a couple of weeks. In total, 14 area athletes from Centreville, Adams County Christian School, Cathedral and Wilkinson County Christian Academy were selected to all-star rosters. 

MAIS will host a futures all-star game on December 1 with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at Jackson Prep. 1A to 3A All-Stars will play December 2 at 3p.m. at Jackson Prep. and 4A to 6A All-Stars will follow at 6 p.m.

4A to 6A All-Star White Team

  • Connor Aplin LB/RB, Adams County Christian School 
  • E’Darius Green OL/DL, Adams County Christian School 

4A to 6A All-Star Red Team

  • Dantavious Stampley LB/RB, Adams County Christian School 
  • Kaden Batieste WR/DB, Cathedral 
  • Chuck Darbonne (Assistant Coach) 

1A to 3A All-Star White Team

  • Ryan Fisher, RB/DB, Wilkinson County Christian Academy
  • David Smith, C/DL, Wilkinson County Christian Academy
  • Tyler Wooley RB/LB, Centreville Academy
  • Peyton Jones WR/RB, Centreville Academy

MAIS Futures All-Stars White Team

  • Alex Pollard OL/DL , Adams County Christian School 
  • Kaleb Bailey OL, Adams County Christian School 

4A to 6A Future All-Stars Red Team

  • Coleman Carter QB/DB, Adams County Christian School 
  • Jordan Berry DB/ WR, Adams County Christian School 
  • Adrian Walker RB, Adams County Christian School

