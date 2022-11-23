MAIS All-Star rosters announced
Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022
JACKSON — A lot of familiar faces will take the field at Jackson Prep in the MAIS All-Star football games in a couple of weeks. In total, 14 area athletes from Centreville, Adams County Christian School, Cathedral and Wilkinson County Christian Academy were selected to all-star rosters.
MAIS will host a futures all-star game on December 1 with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at Jackson Prep. 1A to 3A All-Stars will play December 2 at 3p.m. at Jackson Prep. and 4A to 6A All-Stars will follow at 6 p.m.
4A to 6A All-Star White Team
- Connor Aplin LB/RB, Adams County Christian School
- E’Darius Green OL/DL, Adams County Christian School
4A to 6A All-Star Red Team
- Dantavious Stampley LB/RB, Adams County Christian School
- Kaden Batieste WR/DB, Cathedral
- Chuck Darbonne (Assistant Coach)
1A to 3A All-Star White Team
- Ryan Fisher, RB/DB, Wilkinson County Christian Academy
- David Smith, C/DL, Wilkinson County Christian Academy
- Tyler Wooley RB/LB, Centreville Academy
- Peyton Jones WR/RB, Centreville Academy
MAIS Futures All-Stars White Team
- Alex Pollard OL/DL , Adams County Christian School
- Kaleb Bailey OL, Adams County Christian School
4A to 6A Future All-Stars Red Team
- Coleman Carter QB/DB, Adams County Christian School
- Jordan Berry DB/ WR, Adams County Christian School
- Adrian Walker RB, Adams County Christian School