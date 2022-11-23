MAIS All-Star rosters announced Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

JACKSON — A lot of familiar faces will take the field at Jackson Prep in the MAIS All-Star football games in a couple of weeks. In total, 14 area athletes from Centreville, Adams County Christian School, Cathedral and Wilkinson County Christian Academy were selected to all-star rosters.

MAIS will host a futures all-star game on December 1 with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at Jackson Prep. 1A to 3A All-Stars will play December 2 at 3p.m. at Jackson Prep. and 4A to 6A All-Stars will follow at 6 p.m.

4A to 6A All-Star White Team

Connor Aplin LB/RB, Adams County Christian School

E’Darius Green OL/DL, Adams County Christian School

4A to 6A All-Star Red Team

Dantavious Stampley LB/RB, Adams County Christian School

Kaden Batieste WR/DB, Cathedral

Chuck Darbonne (Assistant Coach)

1A to 3A All-Star White Team

Ryan Fisher, RB/DB, Wilkinson County Christian Academy

David Smith, C/DL, Wilkinson County Christian Academy

Tyler Wooley RB/LB, Centreville Academy

Peyton Jones WR/RB, Centreville Academy

MAIS Futures All-Stars White Team

Alex Pollard OL/DL , Adams County Christian School

Kaleb Bailey OL, Adams County Christian School

4A to 6A Future All-Stars Red Team