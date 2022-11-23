Mississippi Highway Patrol enforcing safe travel during Thanksgiving

Published 2:15 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period on Wednesday, November 23, at 6 a.m., and conclude Sunday, November 27, at midnight.

During this period, State Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on state and federal highways and interstate systems to reduce reckless driving, speeding, and distracted driving issues.

Safety checkpoints will be conducted throughout the period to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers. In 2021, MHP  investigated 195 crashes with 5 fatalities and made 158 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.

“Many Mississippians will be traveling the roads this holiday season to spend time with friends and family,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “The Mississippi Highway Patrol will continue to work endlessly to keep those safe on our roadways. Remember to slow down, wear your seatbelt, and avoid texting and driving. Happy Thanksgiving!”

“The Mississippi Highway Patrol encourages everyone to drive safe and have a wonderful  Thanksgiving holiday,” said Lt. Colonel Malachi Sanders. “We will work tirelessly with other law enforcement agencies to promote public safety through strict enforcement of the traffic laws. Our primary goal will be preventing vehicle crashes by being visible on state and federal  highways.”

