Robert Lee Doss Published 2:31 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

FAYETTE – Graveside services for Robert Lee Doss, 52, of Vidalia, LA who died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at University Medical Center in Jackson will be at Rose Hill #2 Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.