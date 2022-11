Sha’Sonya White Smith Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

FAYETTE – Services for Sha’Sonya White Smith, of Hattiesburg, MS who died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Hattiesburg will be at Spirit Filled Life Christian Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.