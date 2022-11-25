Christmas Tree Lighting postponed to Sunday due to rainy day Published 11:09 am Friday, November 25, 2022

NATCHEZ — The Christmas Tree Lighting in Natchez is still on for this weekend, just one day later than planned.

Due to the inclement weather expected on Saturday, events will take place starting at 3 p.m. Sunday instead at the intersection of Main and Commerce streets to kick off the holiday season.

The Christmas in Natchez committee has ample activities for children and teenagers = planned, which include a North Pole playground with rides and a petting zoo. Santa will also greet children inside the Home Bank lobby and a variety of vendors will be selling refreshments. The admission cost to the North Pole Playground is $5.

At 6 p.m. the Natchez-Adams School District String Orchestra will perform followed by Christmas caroling around the tree. The official countdown to light the giant Christmas tree is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with a pyrotechnic show synchronized to Christmas music.

The following weekend, more activities continue the Christmas season. Saturday, Dec. 3, the Natchez Christmas parade, also organized by the Christmas in Natchez committee, will begin on Broadway Street at 6 p.m. sharp.

Following the Christmas parade, a free movie premiere of “A New Orleans Noel,” starring Patti LaBelle will take place upstairs at the Natchez Convention Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Familiar places might be seen in the film, as a large part of it was filmed in Natchez.