COMMUNITY BLESSING COMMUNITY: Thanksgiving activities feed hundreds in Natchez

NATCHEZ — There was no reason for anyone in Natchez to go hungry or lonely on Thanksgiving thanks to the efforts of many who sacrificed their holiday to feed others.

The Natchez Stewpot served roughly 300 free meals Thursday, as it does every day except this time the meal included dressing, turkey and all of the fixings for Thanksgiving. After people were served, food was packed into to-go plates and delivered to elderly or shut-in individuals in the community.

Meanwhile, the Natchez Convention Center was packed with dozens of community members benefitting from a free for all Thanksgiving meal prepared by volunteers for the nonprofit Natchez Community Thanksgiving Inc. They served over 200 meals and counting before 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving to people, whether they were visitors from out of town or locals, without any expectations regarding their economic or social status. Sixty of those meals were delivered to Merit Health Natchez to feed essential workers who had to work for Thanksgiving.

Others came to the community center and sat and ate with good company when they would otherwise be alone for the holiday.

Sarah Romero, who lives alone, said though life has dealt her a tough hand financially and with the recent loss of family members, she was grateful.

“You have to feel thankful and grateful for what you have,” she said.