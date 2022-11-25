Crime Reports: Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 Published 12:00 am Friday, November 25, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Geerome Anderson, 46, 119 Gaile Avenue, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and weapons – possession of stolen firearm. No bond set on either charge.

Kerzavious Jysean Green, 18, 249 Toney Road, Fayette, on charge of embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks/persons. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Monday

Travis Tyler Freeman, 28, 3810 Edgewood Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $375.00.

Kenneth Evans, 48, 57 Brenham Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $727.50.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Assisting motorist on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on North Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on Glenfield Road.

Malicious mischief on East First Street.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South

Dog problem on South Commerce Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Main Street.

Dog problem on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Itasca Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Assisting other agency on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Lumber Street.

Attempted breaking and entering on North Meadow Road.

Threats on North Union Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Gary Circle.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Burglary on West First Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Breaking and entering on Margaret Avenue.

Breaking and entering on Westwood Road.

Domestic disturbance on State Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Margaret Avenue.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Shots fired on Itasca Drive.

Shots fired on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Christopher Charles Groom, 46, Eastmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of driving under the influence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Karon Harden, 41, Cherry Street, Woodville, on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance – Ecstasy and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Held without bond.

Kalen Tyeriq Shropshire, 22, Honeysuckle Lane, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana. Released on $500.00 bond.

Desha R. Wheeler, 52, Grafton Heights Road, Natchez, on probation hold for possession of a controlled substance. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Darlene Micki Freeman, 48, Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: illegal possession. Held on $500.00 bond.

Lance Green, 45, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Breaking and entering on Village Square Boulevard.

Reports — Tuesday

Warrant/affidavit on Margaret Avenue.

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two thefts on McHand Road.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Shots fired on Pinemount Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Monday

Disturbance on Mimosa Drive.

Juvenile problem on Fieldview Drive.

False alarm on Greenwood Plantation Road.

Traffic stop on Chance Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Kristen Burrell, 36, 165 Pollock, battery of a correctional facility employee, two counts. No bond set.

Roger Calkins, 53, 168 Knocker Road, Ferriday, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Furnell Henderson, 51, 903 Martin Luther King Ave., Ferriday, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace by public drunkenness and resisting officers (two counts). No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Jessica Robinson, 36, 203 Spokane Road, Natchez, human trafficking and cruelty to juveniles (two counts). No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stops on Louisiana Highway 65.

Resisting arrest on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Criminal damage to property on Miller Road.

Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road.

Warrant on Carolina Avenue.

Suspicious person on Hart Young Road.

Fight on Diane Street.

Suspicious person on Lemon Street.