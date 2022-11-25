Five arrested in Vidalia Port vandalism case, one more sought Published 9:57 am Friday, November 25, 2022

VIDALIA, La. — Five people who are suspected of stealing copper wiring from the Vidalia Port facility back in September have been arrested and one more is at large.

A news release from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office says the department’s criminal investigation division began investigating a Sept. 22 break-in at the Vidalia Port.

In October, deputies arrested Natalie Duncan Pittman, 33, of Ferriday; Britainny Cheyenne Cupstid, 30, of Vidalia; and Christopher Thomas Stephens, 35, of Vidalia, and charged them each with theft, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and illegal possession of stolen things. Additionally, Hugh W. Hedrick, 34, of Ferriday, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, theft, simple criminal damage to property; illegal possession of stolen things and criminal trespass. Kay Harveston, 61, of Vidalia, was arrested on Nov. 17 and has been charged with illegal possession of stolen things all in connection with this case.

Email newsletter signup

Bryant Killen, the deputy director of the Vidalia Port Commission, announced the port had been vandalized at an October meeting of the Vidalia Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

“We have filed a claim and our agent has been navigating us through those waters,” Killen said, adding further details could not be given as it’s an open investigation.

“The investigation has also identified a wanted subject involved in the crime, Tony Chase Evans, 37,” CPSO states in a news release. “Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact CPSO at 318-336-5231 or submit a tip online through the CPSO mobile app.

Evans is described as 5 feet, seven inches tall, approximately 160 pounds with hazel eyes born Sept. 3, 1985. His last known address is 6 Carl Circle in Vidalia. No photo is available.