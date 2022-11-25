Natchez police investigating an early morning shooting, one in critical condition Published 10:29 am Friday, November 25, 2022

NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting in Natchez that has left one woman in critical condition.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said there was a domestic situation between a mother and daughter and one shot the other. The victim was airlifted to Jackson in critical condition and the other is being held on an aggravated assault charge with possibly more charges forthcoming, he said.

The shooting happened at approximately 3 a.m. More details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.