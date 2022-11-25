Woman wanted in Texas for murder arrested after shooting mother in Natchez Published 12:25 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police arrested a Natchez woman when she reportedly shot her mother in the head early Friday morning. They also discovered the daughter, 36-year-old Shalece Thomas, has a felony warrant for her arrest in Texas for second-degree murder.

The mother, whose name has not been released, is in critical condition in a Jackson hospital.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Thomas came home to her house at 6 Abbott Street at approximately 2 a.m. and got into an argument with her mother that escalated to Thomas firing a single shot at her that hit her in the head.

Thomas is held on an aggravated assault charge with possibly other charges pending, Daughtry said.

“I want to commend the shift last night for getting on the scene quickly and detaining someone and detectives as well,” Daughtry said. “The investigation led to the arrest of someone wanted, and that’s a big plus. Charges could be updated later, but right now her mother is still in critical condition and this remains under investigation.”