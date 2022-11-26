‘Tis the Season to Shop Published 7:33 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

By Jennie Guido

Let’s pivot holidays and fall right into Christmas. I can finally let my Christmas freak flag show and finish decorating my house. I’ll be honest; the inside has been fully decorated since my birthday. Oops.

Now we need to focus on what’s going under the tree and in the stockings. While I have most of my gifts under control at this point. Let me help point out a few places to shop for those hard-to-shop-for loved ones on your list.

Email newsletter signup

For Your Main Man

Whether this is your dad, hubby, or even your silly little brother, there are some good options when looking for what to buy him this Christmas.

The obvious stop is Sports Center. We always hit this store when shopping for my dad for the holidays and his birthday. We usually can find the perfect LSU-themed item here to add to his growing collection of tiger memorabilia. They also carry clothing that doesn’t come in camo form for those who may not be hunters. Don’t forget to see what Yeti cup or cooler you may need to snag before you leave.

Another place to keep in mind is Cajun Speciality Meats & Seafood in Vidalia. Now that they are reopening, what a great place to get a gift certificate for that guy so he can grill up something nice in the new year?

For the Girls

Something that Aimee and I have started gifting our mom in the recent years is experiences rather than things. An idea of something you could do with your mom, your sister, or even your best friends would be getting permanent jewelry at Rise N Shine Studio on Main Street.

I’ve also got to get over to Olivina to pick up some items for a few friends of mine. I know that I can check off most of the girls on my list in this one shop with the amazing items from Stoney Clover, the options of fabulous PJs, and possibly a little something for me under my own tree.

For Your Boss and CoWorkers

While I do have my gift for my boss wrapped and under the tree already, there are some other options that ran through my mind when holiday planning.

Head over to Natchez Olive Market. They can help craft the perfect basket of goodies for that foodie of a coworker. You could also grab a few bottles of olive oil to keep on hand in case your neighbors show up at your door with a gift. You will look like such a good planner!

Who doesn’t love coffee? Natchez Coffee Company has gift cards that would make the perfect goodie for all of your office mates. I know I’d love an excuse for a daily jolt of peppermint mocha goodness.

So get to shopping; it’s the season of giving after all!