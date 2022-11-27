After Cyber Monday, don’t forget Giving Tuesday Published 11:00 am Sunday, November 27, 2022

Most of us have heard and participated in Cyber Monday. It’s a day when Thanksgiving is over and we are back at work and thinking about the coming Christmas holiday. We get on our computers and start ordering, taking advantage of online deals.

What we may not be as familiar with is Giving Tuesday, which this year is Nov. 29.

While perhaps not as well known, it is very important. Giving Tuesday is what the holiday season is about, after all — spreading love through generosity.

Generosity means more than money. It also means giving of your time and efforts, which many times is as important as money.

You can pay it forward when in line at the drive-through or the grocery store.

You can cook a meal for someone going through a tough time or who simply needs a friend.

You can help clean the home of a neighbor who needs a hand, or a senior citizen who needs help with yard work.

You can give of your time to walk a dog at the Natchez-Adams Humane Society or Concordia PAWS. You can pick up food and drinks for the PAWS volunteers, who make nothing for the time they spend rescuing our area’s unwanted dogs.

You can volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, and perhaps learn a new skill while doing so.

You can offer your babysitting services for a single mother who is overworked and needs a few hours to herself.

GivingTuesday.org hopes to “transform the world through radical generosity, reimaging a world built upon shared humanity and generosity.”

Giving Tuesday sounds like a great way to usher in the most loving and generous season of all.