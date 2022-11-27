Crime Reports: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 27, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Friday

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fight in progress on Main Street.

Shots fired on Abbott Street.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Reports — Thursday

Burglary on Stonehurst Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Providence Road.

Eleven traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Six traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Four traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Seven traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Arlington Avenue.

Traffic stop on Glenwood Drive.

Traffic stop at Pilgrim Baptist Church.

Disturbance on Lumber Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on John Glenn Avenue.

Child abuse on Holly Drive.

Traffic stop on Creek Bend Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on South Shields Lane.

Reports — Wednesday

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Canal Street.

Unwanted subject on T Waring Bennett Jr. Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Theft on West First Street.

Suspicious activity on Marquette Avenue.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Burglary on Devereux Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Fourth Street.

Aggravated assault on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests available.

Reports — Friday

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Thursday

Burglary on Iris Lane.

False alarm on Carthage Point Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Myrtle Drive.

Shots fired on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Harassment on State Street.

Harassment on Booker Road.

Civil matter on Brighton Plantation Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Trespassing on Hutchins Landing Road.

Hit and run on Kingston Road.

False alarm on Bryan Road.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Jyrin Gipson, 20, 153 Earl Davis Road, bench warrant for failure to appear and probation violation. Bond set at $1,042.50.

Love Lee Tucker, 46, 1508 W. Pine St., Hattiesburg, improper lighting and driving while intoxicated (third offense). Fined $360.

Arrests — Tuesday

Percy Dunbar, 41, 903 Martin Luther King Road, Ferriday, probation violation. No bond set.