Catherine Cecile Smith Cason Published 12:02 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

Funeral services for Catherine Cecile Smith Cason, 89, of Vidalia, LA, formerly, of Waterproof, LA. for 69 years, will be held Monday, November 28, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA at 12:30 pm with Bro. Curtis Smith officiating. The family will receive friends Monday at the funeral home from 11:30 until the time of service. Interment will follow at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Cecile Cason was born on March 3, 1933 in Waterproof, LA and passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Jonesville, LA. Mrs. Cason grew up in Waterproof and was known as “Cile” to friends and family. She described herself as a “simple county girl”. She worked at Reynolds Whittington in Vidalia, LA and for Moreton’s Flowerland in Natchez, MS. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Pete” Cason, Jr.; her parents, Calvin L. Smith and Eunice Alma Goodwin Smith; and one brother, Marvin Smith.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Joseph “Petey” Cason, III (Nancy) of Greenwood, La; James Cason of Shreveport, La; daughters, Catherine Cason Thompson (Sonny) of Fayette, MS; Debra Cason Weatherly (Jimmy) of Vidalia, LA; granddaughter, Morgan Grant (Levi) of Jonesville, LA; grandsons, Tyler Weatherly of Vidalia, LA and Critter Thompson of Fayette, MS; great- grandsons, Tucker and Trenton Palmer of Vidalia, LA; two sisters, Mary Walker of Port Neches, TX and Louise Fletcher of Ridgecrest, LA; and one brother, Roy Smith of Waterproof, LA. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and family members.

Pallbearers will be Joseph “Petey” Cason, III, Jimmy Weatherly, Tyler Weatherly, Darren Palmer, Sonny Thompson, Billy Fletcher. To leave an online condolence visit www.youngsfh.com.