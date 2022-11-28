Ella Mae Caraway Published 3:23 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

April 20, 1943 – Nov. 23, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Ella Mae Caraway, 79, of Natchez who died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Natchez will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Allen Family Cemetery.

Mrs. Caraway was born April 20, 1943, in Harriosnburg, LA the daughter of Ivy Hugh Grantham and Captola Catherine Matthews Grantham.

Email newsletter signup

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Mrs. Caraway was preceded in death by her father, Ivy Hugh Grantham; mother, Captola Catherine Matthews Grantham; husbands, B.L. Allen and Charles Caraway; son, Michael Allen; grandson, Cody Flowers; brothers, Archie Grantham and wife Annie Marie, Earl Grantham and wife Pam; sisters, Ruthie Robinson and husband William, Darlene Walters.

Survivors include sister, Brenda Miller (Willie); daughter, Jennifer Ray; 3 sons, Butch Allen, Eddie Allen (Bryan) and Joey Allen (Yvette); grandchildren, Patricia Minor (Demitri), Ashley Lee, Morgan Ray, Roy Ray III; Noah Allen, Dougie “Sunshine” Allen, Ella Jane Allen, Natalie Allen, and Nathaniel Allen; great grandchildren, Triston Allen, Elijah Allen, LaShasta Mason, Jada, Serenity, Anakin, Ava, Trenity, TeeAnna, TaNiyah, Carson “Bad Dude ”, Carter, Rytricia, Notorious and Aurora; and great great grandchildren, Jamarius Moore and Khaza.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.