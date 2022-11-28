Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue has transport kennels on its Christmas wish list Published 4:43 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

NATCHEZ — After 12,000 successful animal transports, Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue’s (HPR) travel kennels are worn out.

The organization is asking its community to consider donating so they can replace them.

“Won’t you help ensure safe transit for local animals departing for no-kill adoption centers in other parts of the country?” HPR’s website states. “HPR provides placement, preparatory veterinary care, and transport for more than 2,000 dogs and cats each year that cannot find homes in our Miss-Lou community. As you consider your year-end giving this year and throughout next year, please consider a gift to HPR.”

Kennels start at $50 for a small travel size, $85 for a medium travel size, $100 for a large, $150 for an extra-large and $450 for a facility floor kennel.

“Your gift of a travel kennel helps ensure that many homeless pets will get the chance to find and be a blessing to a loving family,” HPR said. “Kennels for Christmas is the ‘purr-fect’ gift for those that have everything. It is a great way to honor an individual or celebrate the memory of one who was important in your life during the holidays. Please also consider making an ongoing monthly contribution to HPR. Your gift is tax-deductible.”

Those who are donating by check may make them out to Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue and mail to 17341 River Rd. Natchez, MS 39120-9492. Indicate the number and size kennels you are providing, the total amount designated for Kennels for Christmas, and—if this is a holiday gift honoring an individual—provide their name and address so a gift acknowledgment card can be sent to them.

Online donations can be made at hoofbeats-and-pawprints-rescue.myshopify.com/pages/kennels-for-christmas.

If you are making an online donation, please also provide the specifics of your Kennels for Christmas donation in a separate email to jay.hprescue@gmail.com so HPR can send an acknowledgment.