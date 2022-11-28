Many voters return to polls Tuesday for Drake, Blackmon runoff election Published 3:07 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

NATCHEZ — Voters of Adams, Amite and Wilkinson counties head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 29, to vote in a runoff election for the Sixth District Circuit Court Judge Post One position.

So far in the Adams County runoff, a total of 145 absentee ballots were requested either in-person or by mail and 99 of those ballots have been returned, Circuit Clerk Eva Givens said. Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before election day and received at the Circuit Clerks’ Office by no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Attorney Carmen Brooks Drake held the lead in the Nov. 8 general election with 42 percent of votes in a close race with Attorney Lydia Roberta Blackmon. However, a candidate must have over 50 percent of votes to avoid a runoff.

The winner of this election will begin their first term on the bench after long-time Circuit Court Judge Lillie Blackmon Sanders, Blackmon’s sister, opted to retire by not seeking re-election.

In Adams County, Drake had 1,583 votes, Blackmon had 1,143 votes and Attorney Scott Pintard had 507 votes. In Wilkinson County, Drake had 983 votes, Blackmon had 860 votes and Pintard had 411. In Amite County, Blackmon had 612 votes, Drake had 202 votes and Pintard had 279 votes.

During the general election on Nov. 8, only 44 percent of registered Adams County voters either voted in person at the polls or by absentee or mail-in ballot. Givens said 726 people from Adams County voted absentee in the general election.

Only half of the registered voters in Adams County will be eligible to vote in the runoff, provided they have Drake and Blackmon on the ballot for their precinct. Those who are registered to vote and have Blackmon and Drake on their ballot may vote regardless of whether or not they voted on Nov. 8.

This includes all of the Courthouse, Bypass Fire, Maryland Heights, Northside, Carpenter, Pine Ridge, Foster Mound and Airport precincts and only part of the split precincts.

The split precincts include Bellmont, Beau Pre and Concord.

Only 308 of 1870 voters in Bellmont, 310 of 1,137 voters in Beau Pre and 17 of 758 voters in Concord may vote in this election, Election Commissioner Larry Gardner said.

Adams County Circuit Court Judge Debra Blackwell was reelected to the Post 2 Circuit Court Judge seat in the general election. Anyone who voted for Blackwell, Timothy Blalock or Eileen Maher will not be able to vote on Tuesday.

Those who are not sure where they vote may visit www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting/polling-place-locator. Once an address is keyed in, a sample ballot appears at the bottom of the page. To vote on election day, voters must have a valid ID or driver’s license.