Significant severe storms could strike Miss-Lou

Published 11:33 am Monday, November 28, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

NWS Jackson

JACKSON — National Weather Service Jackson Office issued a weather advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday for the region. Concordia Parish and Adams County are at risk of being hit by severe storms.

The Miss-Lou is currently in the enhanced risk threat area with damaging wind up to 70 mph, golf ball sized hail and tornadoes are likely with some being strong. A forecasted time of the weather arriving is 1p.m. to 9p.m. on Tuesday.

NWS Jackson additionally issued a flash flood advisory for the region. Locally heavy rainfall could be anywhere between one to three inches of rain creating flash flooding in low lying or urban areas. A reminder when roads are flooded you should turn around and don’t drown.

