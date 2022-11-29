Adams County, Concordia Parish remain under tornado watch through 2 a.m.

Published 7:21 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Adams County, Concordia Parish and surrounding areas remain under a tornado watch through 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Central Amite County, east central Wilkinson County northwestern Pike County received tornado warnings just before 3 p.m. today as a severe storm capable of producing a tornado was detected near Centerville in a track toward McComb and Summit.

WAPT reports a confirmed tornado spotted in the downtown Bassfield area after 5 p.m. and  wind gusts up to 90 miles per hour from a possible tornado at about 6 p.m. in the Kosciusko area.

Jefferson Davis County emergency officials said there was no structural damage reported as of 6 p.m., but trees and power lines were down along Highway 42 from Bassfield to Melba. Trees also fell on Highway 35 between Jefferson Davis and Marion counties.

