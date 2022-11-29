Adams County, Concordia Parish under Tornado Watch

Published 12:48 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

Adams County and Concordia Parish are both under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. today as the threat of severe weather looms, the National Weather Service advised.

The watch was issued just after 12 p.m. today. The Adams County Safe Room is open as a storm shelter for as long as a tornado watch is in effect, officials said.

Mississippi counties under a Tornado Watch through 7 p.m. today include:

Adams, Amite, Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin, Grenad, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Kemper, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wilkinson, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo.

Louisiana parishes under a Tornado Watch through 7 p.m. today include:

Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Bienville, Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, De Soto, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Landry, Tensas, Union, Vernon, West Carroll, West Feliciana and Winn.

