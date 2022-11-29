Drake wins Adams County in Circuit Judge Election, waiting on Wilkinson and Amite results

Published 8:07 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Judge candidates continue to campaign down to the wire, with hours left before polls close. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ—Attorney Carmen Brooks Drake won the Sixth District Circuit Judge race in Adams County, while we’re still awaiting Amite and Wilkinson counties results to affirm a winner.

Drake had 844 votes and Lydia Roberta Blackmon had 642 voted by the end of Tuesday’s runoff election. This includes 99 absentee votes counted and a total of 1,493 ballots cast in Adams County.

This story will be updated with more results as they are available.

