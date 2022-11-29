Man shot in what police say was a father-son struggle

Published 1:29 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Gunfire Monday night injured one man in what police said was a father-son struggle.

Michael Wiley and his son Keshawn Wiley were apparently in a physical altercation that involved a firearm when Keshawn was struck in the leg, said Commander Cal Green of the Natchez Police Department Police. Police responded to the gunshot call before 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Union Street.

The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been made, Green said.

“We’ve responded to that house so many times for disturbances and the like,” Green said, adding investigators haven’t determined yet whether the gunfire was intentional, accidental or self-defense.

This story will be updated as more information is given.

