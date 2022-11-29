UPDATE: Schools dismissing early due to weather risk Published 9:07 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The following public and private schools have an early dismissal today due to the risk of severe weather this afternoon.

All Concordia Parish School District schools will dismiss at 11:45 today, Superintendent Toyua Bachus said.

Cathedral Schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. today and Holy Family Early Learning Center will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Adams County Christian School will dismiss preschool at 11:30, elementary at 11:45 and high school at 12 p.m.

“All extracurricular activities, including athletic practices and events scheduled for today are canceled,” school officials said. “Lunch will not be provided, but break will be available. Aftercare is also canceled. As always, we consider the safety of our students to be our utmost priority and wanted to be proactive to allow parents to make arrangements for pickup. Be sure to stay safe!”

Natchez Adams School District will also have an early dismissal today.

“Due to the severe weather threat, out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students, staff, and bus drivers, the Natchez-Adams School District will dismiss elementary schools at 11:30 a.m. Middle and high schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. We appreciate your patience, understanding, cooperation, and flexibility. As of this communication, staff will dismiss at 1 p.m. to ensure that all students have vacated and arrived home safely,” said Tony Fields, the district’s public engagement coordinator.

According to the National Weather Service, Adams County and Concordia Parish both have an enhanced risk of severe weather beginning this afternoon around 1 p.m. and lasting through 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. Tornadoes are likely, damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to golf ball size are possible, NWS states. Adams County Emergency Management Agency plans to meet local officials for a weather briefing at 10 a.m. today.

We will continue to update our weather coverage and possible school closings as more information is available.