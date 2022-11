Tornado Warning issued for area including Centrevile, Gloster, Liberty Published 1:49 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

NEW ORLEANS — National Weather Service Office in New Orleans issued a tornado warning for parts of Wilkinson and Amite Counties due to radar detected rotation in a thunderstorm capable of producing tornadoes. The area under the warning includes Centreville, Gloster and Liberty and was issued at 1:45 and will last until 2:45 p.m.