Tornado warning issued for Centreville, McComb, Summitt

Published 2:46 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

NEW ORLEANS — A tornado warning has been issued for northwestern Pike County, east central Wilkinson County and central Amite County until 3:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was detected near Centreville at 2:40 p.m.

The storm is moving northeast at 30mph and should reach Liberty around 3:05 p.m., Smithdale around 3:20 p.m. and Mccomb and Summit around 3:35 p.m.

This weather alert includes I-55 between mile markers 15 to 22.

